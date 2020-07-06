TK10 bank account for disbursing assistance among covid-hit poorer

DHAKA, July 6, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Bank (BB) has instructed banks

to open accounts with Taka 10 for those who have no mobile phone or

for whom it is not possible to open Mobile Financial Service (MFS) account

to disburse cash assistance among covid-hit poor families during the ‘Mujib Borsho’.

The central bank today issued a circular in this regard as per a decision of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The central bank also instructed banks to pay the cash assistance through debit voucher if cheque book is not available to the

beneficiary.

However, if a beneficiary has a bank account from before, there is no need to open a new bank account in his favor.

The government is disbursing Taka 2,500 to each of the 50 lakh destitute families, affected badly due to COVID-19 outbreak.