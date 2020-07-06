Seven die in Dinajpur road accident

RANGPUR, July 6, 2020 (BSS) – Seven passengers of a rickshaw-van were killed in a fatal road accident at 25-mile point on the Dinajpur-Panchagarh highway in Birganj upazila of Dinajpur today.

“The accident occurred when a Rangpur bound BRTC passenger bus from Panchagarh hit the rickshaw-van there at 2:30 pm killing four of its passengers and injuring three others,” Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Doshmile Highway Thana Police GM Nur told BSS.

Being informed, police and Fire Service and Civil Defence personnel from Birganj station rushed to the spot, rescued the injured persons and bodies and salvaged the BRTC bus that fell down into the roadside ditch.

The injured persons were sent to Birganj Upazila Health Complex (BUHC) where the driver of the rickshaw-van succumbed to his injuries and two critically injured passengers were shifted to M Abdur Rahman Medical College Hospital (MARMCH) in Dinajpur.

“The two shifted injured passengers, including a male and a female, died at MARMCH in Dinajpur town this afternoon,” Birganj Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr. Mohsin Ullah told BSS at 7 pm.

The seven deceased people are Nasrine Begum, 50, and her daughter Rupa Khatun, 8, of village Bhabki, Abul Hossain, 60, his wife Asma Khatun, 45, and their daughter-in-law Namiya Khatun, 8, of village Debipur in Kaharol upazila and Nargis Begum, 35, of village Muriowla in Birganj upazila of Dinajpur district.

“However, identity of the deceased male driver, 40, of the rickshaw-van could not be known and his body was remaining at BUHC till 7 pm,” Dr. Mohsin said.

“A case was filed in this connection with Birganj Thana police in Dinajpur this evening,” OC GM Nur told BSS, adding that the killer BRTC bus has been seized though its driver and helper managed to flee from the scene.