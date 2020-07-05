Rohingya repatriation slowed due to COVID-19: FS

DHAKA, July 5, 2020 (BSS) – Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen today

said repatriation efforts of forcibly displaced Rohingyas have slowed

down amid COVID-19 pandemic while fresh military crackdown in Myanmar

further coiled confidence of Rohingyas over safe return to their place

of origin in Rakhine state.

“The government’s key target is to repatriate Rohingyas safely …

(however) the current situation isn’t helpful,” he told a virtual

discussion hosted by CRI titled “Let’s Talk on Rohingya Response and

COVID-19.”

UNHCR Representative in Bangladesh Steven Corliss, Refugee Relief

and Repatriation Commissioner Mahbub Alam Talukder, Medical Officer

and IPC focal for Leda ITC Sumaya Tasnim and Rohingya representative

Jane Alam took part in the discussion moderated by Showvik Das Tamal.

The foreign secretary said Bangladesh managed Roghingya camps in

Cox’s Bazar quite well in containing coronavirus outbreak. “This is a

good story and must be shared globally,” he said.

Other speakers also praised the Bangladesh government’s early

planning and joint efforts with the UN and humanitarian partners to

limit the transmission of coronavirus in the crowded Rohingya camps.

Only five Rohingyas have so far died due to coronavirus among over

one million Rohingyas at the makeshift camps in Cox’s bazaar.