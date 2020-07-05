Elderly people, children urged not to visit cattle markets

DHAKA, July 5, 2020 (BSS) – Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor
Atiqul Islam today urged all, specially the elderly people, sick
persons and children, not to visit to the cattle markets for their
health protection amid coronavirus pandemic.
“The elderly people and children should refrain from going to the
cattle markets for their own safety,” the mayor told a meeting online
on the upcoming Eid’s cattle markets and sacrificial animal wastes
management.
The mayor urged the citizens to abide by the government-prescribed
health guidelines and all instructions of the city corporation during
the virus pandemic.
The virtual meeting was attended by all councilors of DNCC, women
councilors (reserved), chief executive officer of DNCC, chief health
officer, chief wastes management officer, all regional executive
officers including chief engineer and other senior officials.