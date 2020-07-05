Elderly people, children urged not to visit cattle markets

DHAKA, July 5, 2020 (BSS) – Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor

Atiqul Islam today urged all, specially the elderly people, sick

persons and children, not to visit to the cattle markets for their

health protection amid coronavirus pandemic.

“The elderly people and children should refrain from going to the

cattle markets for their own safety,” the mayor told a meeting online

on the upcoming Eid’s cattle markets and sacrificial animal wastes

management.

The mayor urged the citizens to abide by the government-prescribed

health guidelines and all instructions of the city corporation during

the virus pandemic.

The virtual meeting was attended by all councilors of DNCC, women

councilors (reserved), chief executive officer of DNCC, chief health

officer, chief wastes management officer, all regional executive

officers including chief engineer and other senior officials.