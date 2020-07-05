Metro rail project works continue ensuring safe environment: Qauder

DHAKA, July 5, 2020 (BSS) – Aiming to infuse dynamism into the development and economy getting over corona-created barriers, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said the works of the metro rail project are going ahead ensuring safe working environment in line with the health guidelines.

Two field hospitals having the capacity of 30 beds are being constructed to hire workers in this project through COVID-19 test and facilitate treatment for the workers infected with coronavirus.

Quader, also Awami League general secretary, was addressing a virtual press briefing on the progress of the development projects of his ministry from his official residence here.

He said about 12 kilometres flyovers of the metro rail project have already been visible, while the rail truck is being set up.

Construction of the first set of trains has been completed at a factory in Japan, Quader said, adding that the construction of four more sets is underway.

He said if the coronavirus situation improves, the trains will be brought to the country through waterway from Japan.

About the Padma Bridge Project, the road transport and bridges minister said the construction of the Padma Bridge, the highest priority project of the prime minister, is going on in full swing overcoming all barriers.

He said work continues to install slabs on 31 steel trusses for the movement of vehicles on the bridge.

Quader said coronavirus pandemic could not affect the construction of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel beneath the Karnaphuli River.

He said the excavation of one of the two tubes has already been completed by 92 percent and other works of the tunnel are also going on fast.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is going to finance in upgrading the Dhaka-Sylhet highway into four lanes, he said.

Noting that the ADB has already approved the funding for its next year budget, the road transport minister said the design work of the highway project is underway, while the project will be placed before the ECNEC meeting soon.

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given instructions to the authorities concerned to accelerate the works of development projects under the Road Transport and Highways Division and the Bridges Division following the health guidelines and social distancing.

After the sudden standstill caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Quader said, normalcy has returned to the development works.

About coronavirus infection, he said Bangladesh is now facing three challenges – containing coronavirus infection, protecting flood-hit people and avoiding public gathering during Eid-ul-Azha.

The AL general secretary called upon all to follow the health guidelines and avoid gatherings during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha to keep them safe from the virus infection.