Electricity bills anomalies to be resolved soon: PDB

DHAKA, July 5, 2020 (BSS) – Complaints related to additional charge against proper use of electricity will be resolved soon, as consumers’ relationship continues with trust.

“Consumers will not have to pay additional charge without regular bill against proper use of electricity,” Power division secretary Dr Sultan Ahmed said this at a virtual press conference at his ministry office today.

The virtual press conference was held on report submitted by distribution companies/organizations of electricity bills.

Dr Sultan vowed that those, who will be responsible for preparing electricity bills with extra amounts must be brought to book. The six distribution organizations/companies are Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB), Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB), Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited (DPDC), Dhaka Electric Supply Company Limited (DESCO), Northern Electricity Supply Company Limited (NESCO) and West Zone Power Distribution Company Limited (WZPDCL).

The secretary said different departmental measures have already been taken against 290 officials and employees initially, adding, “Action will be taken in context of final reports of BPDB and BREB.”

Currently the country is passing through a transitional period because of the global epidemic coronavirus. Many others professionals, like the power sector workers have been performing their responsibilities taking all the risk for an uninterrupted power supply.

So far, 601 employees were infected with the deadly virus till now, while people 12 of them died.

According to the information, the total consumers of BPDB are 32,18,515, while the authority received complainants only 2,582, which is in proportion to the customers 0.08 percent. The total subscribers of BREB are 2,90,00000, but complaints have been received of 34,681, which is 0.12 percent of the total subscribers.

The total subscribers of DPDC are 9,26,689 but 15,266 complaints were received, which is 1.65 percent of the total subscribers.

Among others BPDB Chairman Md Belayet Hossain, Chairman of BREB Major General (Retd) Moin Uddin, Director General of Power Cell Engineer Mohammad Hossain were present at the briefing.