COVID-19 cases in Khulna division reach 5,342

KHULNA, July 5, 2020 (BSS) – With detection of 102 new more positive cases in last 24 hours till today’s noon, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients in the division reached 5,342, said a COVID-19 quarantine and isolation related daily report here today.

“We received 188 samples at Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMC) and other samples in Jashore and Kushtia laboratories in the last 24 hours till this noon and 102 of those were found COVID-19 positive,” Assistant Director (Health) of Khulna division Dr. Ferdousi Akhter told BSS this noon.

The health officials said the newly detected 102 COVID-19 patients include 13 in Jhenaidah, 71 in Khulna and 18 in Narail districts in the division.

The official said the district-wise break-up of the COVID-19 patients now stands at 200 in Bagerhat, 239 in Chuadanga, 748 in Jashore, 277 in Jhenaidah, 2,435 in Khulna, 708 in Kushtia, 169 in Magura, 92 in Meherpur, 275 in Narail and 199 in Satkhira districts.

Dr Ferdousi said the whereabouts of the persons, who came in contact with Covid-19 patients, were brought to notice and they were asked to remain in home isolation so that the virus cannot spread further.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,652 have cured from coronavirus infections as 69 more people were discharged from the Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospitals after their recovery in all 10 districts of the division in the last 24 hours.

“The recovery rate among the total 5,342 coronavirus infected patients now stands at 30.92 percent in the division,” Dr. Ferdousi said.

“Among the total 5,342 coronavirus infected persons, 594 are undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals as 1,652 have recovered and 91 died while the rest of the patients are remaining in isolation at their respective homes in the division”, she said.

With the five more death, the total number of fatalities reached 91 in the division including four in Bagerhat, three in Chuadanga, 14 in Jashore, five in Jhenaidah, 33 in Khulna, 13 in Kushtia, three in Magura, five in Meherpur, seven in Narail and four in Satkhira districts.