Bangabandhu Birth Centenary National Committee meets to observe National Mourning Day

DHAKA, July 5, 2020 (BSS) – Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Birth Centenary Celebration National Implementation Committee held an online meeting to discuss programmes to observe National Mourning Day and death anniversary of greatest Bangalee of all time on Saturday.

Conveners and member secretaries of different sub-committees of the Birth Centenary Celebration National Implementation Committee attended the meeting.

Chairman of the Birth Centenary National Committee National Professor Dr Rafiqul Islam presided over the meeting.

Participating in the meeting, the speakers discussed highlighting the role and struggle of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family for liberation of Bangalee nation before young generation.

Invited guests by the National Implementation Committee joined the meeting through the online app zoom.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, State Minister for Youth and Sports Md Zahid Ahsan Russell, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Trust Member Secretary Sheikh Hafizur Rahman, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, Bangla Academy Chairman Shamsuzzaman Khan, noted cultural personality and politician Asaduzzaman Noor, Senior Secretary of the Local Government Division Helaluddin Ahmad, Armed Forces Division Principal Staff Officer Lieutenant General Mohammad Mahfuzur Rahman, Cultural Affairs Ministry Secretary Dr M Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Liberation War Affairs Ministry Secretary M Aminul Islam Khan, Secondary and Higher Secondary Division Secretary M Mahbub Hossen, renowned dramatist Ramendu Majumder, Bangla Academy Director General Habibullah Siraji, Press Institute Bangladesh (PIB) Director General Zafar Wazed, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy Director General Liakat Ali Lucky, Bangladesh Television Director General SM Harun Ar Rashid, Jatiya Press Club General Secretary Farida Yasmin, Managing Director of Private television channel Machranga Anjan Chowdhury Pinto, Ekattor television managing director Mozammel Babu, Professor Fakhrul Alam, Senior Journalist Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul, Journalist and Columnist Suvash Singha Roy, Awami League Office Secretary Barrister Biplob Barua as well as representatives and high officials from different organizations, among others, participated in the meeting.