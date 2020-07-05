Shahriar donates two oxygen meters to RMCH

RAJSHAHI, July 5, 2020 (BSS) – State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam has donated two high flow oxygen meters to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) for betterment of its patients suffering from novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

On behalf of the state minister, Barind Medical College Hospital (BMCH) authority handed over the sophisticated machines procured from Australia to face the COVID-19 situation to the RMCH administration.

RMCH Director Brig Gen Jamilur Rahman, Principal of Rajshahi Medical College Prof Nawshad Ali, BMCH Managing Director Muhammad Shamsuddin, Principal Prof BK Dam and Vice-principal Prof Sujiit Kumar Bhadra were present at the handing over ceremony held at the RMCH conference hall on Saturday.

There are 15 ventilators and beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in the RMCH but having no any high flow oxygen meters in the previous days.

From now on, the two machines will act as alternatives to ICU to provide oxygen support to the serious patients, said Brig Gen Jamilur Rahman, adding that a high flow oxygen machine plays a vital role to save the patients suffering from acute breathing constraints caused by COVID-19 in the developed countries.

The COVID-19 patients, who are undergoing treatment at the RMCH, will be brought under the quick oxygen supply upon installation of the machines within a shortest possible time that will help reduce fatality rate, he added.

Amid the present escalating number of positive cases, the demand for oxygen has increased in the tertiary hospital like other parts of the country. In this adverse situation, the two machines will contribute a lot towards saving the life of the patients contracted with the invisible enemy.