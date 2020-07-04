No lobbying for transfer or positing in police: IGP

DHAKA, July 4, 2020 (BSS) – Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr

Benazir Ahmed today reiterated his voice against all sorts of illegal

transfer and posting in the forces, saying that the transfer as well

as posting of officers and police personnel will be done in a systemic

way.

“No lobbying for transfer or posting will be accepted . . .

Everything will be carried out in a systemic way and the lobby-culture

must remove from the police force,” he told a “Monthly Special Crime

and the Law and Order Evaluation Meeting” organized by Dhaka

Metropolitan Police (DMP) at Rajarbagh Police Lines Auditorium here.

The IGP said the police, in the meantime, came out from the

traditional trend of transfer system and a new dimension has already

been infused to this end.

Referring to the treatment and job facilities in divisional towns,

Dr Benazir vowed to ensure medical facilities for police personnel in

the divisional cities to attract them in service at divisional-level.

He called upon the police officers to be more efficient, alert and

prompt to provide desired service to the people at the earliest.

The IGP recalled the outstanding contribution of policemen to the

tough time of Corona as 46 policemen died of the lethal virus till

date.

The meeting prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls and

conveyed sympathy and sorrow to the bereaved families.

DMP Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam presided over the meeting.

Senior police officials, officer-in-charges (OCs) of all DMP police

stations were present in the meeting.