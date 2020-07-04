370-bed centre prepared for COVID-19 treatment at BSMMU

DHAKA, July 4, 2020 (BSS) – A 370-bed capacity centre has been prepared for treatment of COVID-19 patients at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) here.

As part of expanding coronavirus treatment facilities, the 370-bed capacity centre has been formally inaugurated this morning, a BSMMU press release said today.

BSMMU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Kanak Kanti Barua visited the dedicated COVID-19 centre at the cabin block. Pro-Vice Chancellor (administration) of the university Prof Dr Md Rafiqul Alam, Pro-Vice Chancellor (research and development) Prof Dr Md Zahid Hossain, Director(Hospital) Brigadier General Dr Zulfikar Ahmed Amin, physicians and officials, among others, were present on the occasion.

The newly prepared COVID-19 centre will remain open for 24 hours for providing treatment of the virus-infected patients. The centre has been included as a latest one in the list of COVID-19 hospitals.

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) sources said there are 6,075 beds and 149 ICUs in 16 COVID-19 dedicated hospitals in Dhaka city.

There are 14,775 beds and 401 ICUs in the country, it added.

The DGHS sources said as maximum numbers of coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Dhaka city and its adjacent districts, the government has prepared dedicated COVID-19 hospitals for providing healthcare services to the virus-infected people.

These hospitals are Kurmitola General Hospital, Kuwait Maitree Hospital, Mohanagar General Hospital, Railway General Hospital in Kamalapur, Infectious Disease Hospital, Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, Sheikh Russel Gastro Liver Institute and Hospital, Regent Hospital in Uttra, Regent Hospital in Mirpur, Sajeda Foundation in Narayanganj, Rajarbag Police Hospital, Lalkuthi Hosputal Mirpur, Dhaka Medical College Hospital (burn unit), Mugda Medical College hospital, Shahid Tajuddin Medical College Hospitaul in Gazipur, the Holy Family Red Crescent Hospital, Anwar Khan Modern Hospital and a temporary hospital with 2,000 beds capacity for COVID-19 patients at the Bashundhara Convention Centre