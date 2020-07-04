Around 2.14cr people get govt aid in Rajshahi division

RAJSHAHI, July 4, 2020 (BSS) – As part of its continuous humanitarian support to tackle the present pandemic situation, the government has, so far, distributed 33,920 tonnes of rice and Taka 15.06 crore in cash among around 2.14 crore people in Rajshahi division.

Around 2.14 crore people from 47.49 lakh jobless and other worst-affected families have received the government’s humanitarian assistance to mitigate their livelihood related difficulties being caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in all eight districts of the division, officials said.

Humayun Kabir Khandaker, Commissioner of Rajshahi Division, said 18,13,660 families were given 23,833 tonnes of rice free of cost and each of the beneficiary families got ten kilograms of rice while another 9,18,070 families got Taka 1,000 each for purchasing baby food and necessary essentials till Thursday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 1,398 tonnes of rice and over Taka 72.93 lakh in cash are in the stock at present for distribution, he said.

Apart from this, around 90.80 lakh people from 20.18 lakh distressed and vulnerable families have, so far, bought rice at reduced price through Open Market Sale (OMS) in the division to mitigate their crisis caused by the pandemic.

The Department of Food has distributed 10,087.99 tonnes of rice at Taka 10 per kilogram under the government’s OMS programme through 158 appointed dealers in all eight districts in the division till Thursday last.

Regional Controller of Food Raihanul Kabir said the OMS programme is being conducted in city, district headquarters, pourasabha and union levels since April 5 so that people can get rice at cheap price in this time arisen out due to the deadly virus.

Around 13,601.08 tonnes of flour have also been distributed at Taka 18 per kilogram among the families in need through 48 dealers under the OMS programme in the division by now.

Apart from this, 4,500 tonnes of rice are also being distributed among the needy families under the Vulnerable Group Development (VGD) programme. Each of 1.5 lakh beneficiary families is getting 30 kilograms of rice every month free of cost.

Meanwhile, Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) has distributed 239.80 tonnes of rice among 31,324 people of 157 organizations as the gift of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and as a part of the government’s instant humanitarian support to relieve the livelihood related hardship.

It has also distributed 1,394.85 tonnes of rice, Taka 48.12 lakh in cash and 145 cartons of baby food among the badly virus affected families as part of the government aid to handle the present troubled situation.

The city corporation distributed various types of foodstuffs which include 325.33 tonnes of rice, 58.68 tonnes of pulse, 58.45 tonnes of potato, 15.08 tonnes of flour, 17 tonnes of fine and aromatic rice, 11.2 tonnes of sugar, 11,250 packets of vermicelli, 39 tonnes of pumpkin and 4.52 tonnes of spinach.

Besides, it has been distributing foodstuffs among around 300 distressed COVID-19 infected patients in the city areas since early last week.