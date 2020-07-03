Putin mocks US embassy rainbow flag

MOSCOW, July 3, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Russian President Vladimir Putin on

Friday mocked a rainbow LGBT pride flag hung from the US embassy in

Moscow, suggesting it reflected on the orientation of the diplomats.

During a televised video conference, a lawmaker told Putin that the

US embassy had hung a rainbow flag on its facade for the first time to

celebrate Pride month in June.

“Who works in this building?” Putin asked the speaker, Senator

Alexei Pushkov, to be told “Americans.”

“Let them celebrate. They’ve shown a certain something about the

people who work there,” he added with a smile.

Putin on Friday signed amendments to the constitution backed by a

national vote that include a clause on marriage being between a man

and a woman, aimed at preventing legalisation of gay unions.

The president said Friday however that Russia does not discriminate

against people on the basis of sexual orientation.

He said a law banning promotion of homosexual relationships to

minors, which he signed in 2013 to a storm of international

condemnation aimed simply to prevent the “foisting” of such

relationships on children.

The law has been used as a pretext to ban gay pride events.

“Let a person grow up, become an adult and decide his own path

himself. You just shouldn’t impose anything,” Putin insisted.

He said that “those who attack us on this basis are just trying to

break down an open door.”

A conservative politician who heads the Union of Women of Russia

warned Putin that billboards were using rainbow imagery to sell

ice-cream.

“It’s indirect but all the same it forces our children to get used

to the colours, to the flag that everyone is hanging up, even on that

embassy,” said Yekaterina Lakhova.

US Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan in a video on Twitter on June

25 said “our embassy is displaying the rainbow flag in solidarity,”

wishing Russians a “happy Pride.”

On June 27, he and ambassadors from four other countries including

Britain released a statement urging the Russian government to carry

out its obligations to protect the rights of LGBT people.

The British embassy in Moscow also flew a rainbow flag.

The flag on the US embassy, an imposing building on a major road,

became a target for homophobic protests.

Members of Sorok Sorokov, a conservative Orthodox Christian group,

videoed themselves trampling on a rainbow flag on the pavement in

front of the building.

An Orthodox Church spokesman slammed the flag as disrespectful of

Russians’ values.

Many however snapped selfies in front of the flag to signal their

support for gay rights.

“The pride flag on the US embassy has become a landmark,” wrote

entertainment website Afisha.ru.