Ministers mourn death of journalist Faruk Quazi

DHAKA, July 3, 2020 (BSS) – A number of ministers today expressed

deep shock at the death of senior journalist and Prime Minister’s

former deputy press secretary Faruq Quazi.

In separate condolence messages, they prayed for eternal peace of

the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved

family.

The ministers who condoled his death include Food Minister Sadhan

Chandra Majumder, State Minister for Water Resources Zahid Faruk,

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, State Minister for

Housing and Public Works Sharif Ahmed and Deputy Minister for Water

Resources AKM Enamul Hoque Shameem.

Faruk Quazi died at his residence in the city today at the age of 71.

He was former President of Law Reporters’ Forum (LRF) and former

Press Minister of Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi.