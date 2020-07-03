Rain likely

DHAKA, July 3, 2020 (BSS) – Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions; at many places over Rajshahi and Chattogram divisions and at one or two places over Dhaka, Khulna and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at some places over northern part of the country today.

Day and night temperature may fall slightly over the country, said a met office release here today.

The axis of monsoon trough runs through Rajsthan, Panjab, Horiyana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar,West Bengal to Assam across northern part of Bangladesh. One of its associated trough extends upto North Bay. Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.

Maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded 3.6 degrees Celsius at Jashore and lowest today 24.8 degree Celsius at Rajarhat.

Maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded 138 millimeters (mm) at Badalghachi.

The sun sets at 06.50 pm today and rises at 05.16 am tomorrow in capital.