Turkey trial of Saudi suspects in Khashoggi murder begins in absentia

ISTANBUL, July 3, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – The trial in absentia of 20 Saudi suspects accused in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 began in Istanbul Friday, including two former aides to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The suspects were charged with “deliberately and monstrously killing, causing torment,” an AFP journalist said. Turkish prosecutors claim Saudi deputy intelligence chief Ahmed al-Assiri and the royal court’s media czar Saud al-Qahtani led the operation and gave orders to a Saudi hit team.