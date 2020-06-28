AL’s webinar on youth education Tuesday

Dhaka, June 28, 2020 (BSS) – The ruling Awami League will hold the

8th episode of ongoing special series of webinar on “Youth Education

and Skill Enhancement: Setting Future Strategy” at 8.30pm on June 30

next (Tuesday).

With the base title ‘Beyond The Pandemic’, the episode will be

aired live as usual on the party’s official facebook page

(https://www.facebook.com/awamileague.1949) and youtube channel

(https://www.youtube.com/user/myalbd ), said Tonmoy Ahmed, a member of

the party’s publicity and publication sub-committee.

He said private-run television channel ‘Bijoy TV’ will broadcast it

while viewers can also watch the programme on official facebook pages

of leading national dailies including Ittefaq, Samakal, Jugantar,

Bhorer Kagoj and online news portals including bdnews24.com,

banglanews24.com, Somoy TV, jagonews24.com, sarabangla.net and

barta24.com.

Education Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr

Dipu Moni, State Minister for Youth and Sports Md Zahid Ahsan Russel,

Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, Bangabandhu

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University Vice-Chancellor Professor

Munaz Ahmed Noor, daily Janakantha senior journalist Bibhash Baroi and

online learning platform Gurukul’s founder Sufi Faruq Ibne Abu Bakkar

will join it as discussants.

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Barrister Shah Ali Farhad will

moderate it.

Tonmoy said viewers will be able to ask questions directly in the

function and they can place queries on concerned facbook post on the

party’s official page while the programme contents will be set on the

basis of the viewers’ questions.