AL’s webinar on youth education Tuesday

Dhaka, June 28, 2020 (BSS) – The ruling Awami League will hold the
8th episode of ongoing special series of webinar on “Youth Education
and Skill Enhancement: Setting Future Strategy” at 8.30pm on June 30
next (Tuesday).
With the base title ‘Beyond The Pandemic’, the episode will be
aired live as usual on the party’s official facebook page
(https://www.facebook.com/awamileague.1949) and youtube channel
(https://www.youtube.com/user/myalbd ), said Tonmoy Ahmed, a member of
the party’s publicity and publication sub-committee.
He said private-run television channel ‘Bijoy TV’ will broadcast it
while viewers can also watch the programme on official facebook pages
of leading national dailies including Ittefaq, Samakal, Jugantar,
Bhorer Kagoj and online news portals including bdnews24.com,
banglanews24.com, Somoy TV, jagonews24.com, sarabangla.net and
barta24.com.
Education Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr
Dipu Moni, State Minister for Youth and Sports Md Zahid Ahsan Russel,
Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, Bangabandhu
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University Vice-Chancellor Professor
Munaz Ahmed Noor, daily Janakantha senior journalist Bibhash Baroi and
online learning platform Gurukul’s founder Sufi Faruq Ibne Abu Bakkar
will join it as discussants.
Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Barrister Shah Ali Farhad will
moderate it.
Tonmoy said viewers will be able to ask questions directly in the
function and they can place queries on concerned facbook post on the
party’s official page while the programme contents will be set on the
basis of the viewers’ questions.