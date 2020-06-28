Local govt bodies working for public safety amid COVID-19: speakers

DHAKA, June 28, 2020 (BSS)- The speakers in a webinar here said that the local government management is performing its duty with utmost sincerity for the sack of public safety amid coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

They came up with the remark in the seventh episode of the ruling Awami League’s ongoing webinar titled ‘Beyond the Pandemic’ held on June 27.

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Barrister Shah Ali Farhad conducted the episode titled ‘Public Health and Local Government’, said a release.

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives (LGRD) Minister Md Tajul Islam, Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) Mayor Begum Selina Hayat Ivy and Mymensingh City Corporation (MCC) Mayor Ekramul Haque Titu took part in the webinar as discussants.

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives (LGRD) Minister Md Tajul Islam said that the local government is the organization that can play the most important and pragmatic role in bringing about social change and fulfilling people’s aspirations.

Lauding the role of the public representatives in the country amid coronavirus pandemic, he said after the outbreak of coronavirus in Bangladesh, these public representatives stood by the helpless people at villages and provided food aid to them day and night.

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam said after assuming the office as mayor, he started raising awareness about dengue in the city for the betterment of the people.

“We have taken steps to disinfect buses and bus terminals amid coronavirus outbreak. I went to people’s doorsteps and offices and started operations of spraying disinfectants on the streets and at different parts of the city,” he added.

He added that the city corporation authority has given 5,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for the protection of the cleaning workers and also introduced health and life insurance for about 3,000 workers.

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said DSCC authority continued to distribute reliefs amid coronavirus outbreak and also introduced ‘Miking’ for public awareness against COVID-19 in the city.

The authority has recently arranged intensive care units (ICUs) for corona treatment at Mohanagar Hospital, he said, adding that in order to reduce the dengue outbreak and kill the mosquito breeding grounds, the DSCC authority has cleaned all the waterlogged lakes and reservoirs and started cultivating Tilapia fish and duck to destroy dengue larvae.