Speaker condoles death of Saifuzzaman Shikhar’s mother

DHAKA, June 28, 2020 (BSS) – Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin

Sharmin Chaudhury today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death

of Mosammat Monoara Zaman, mother of Saifuzzaman Shikhar, MP.

In a condolence message, the speaker prayed for eternal peace of the

departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

Besides, JS Deputy Speaker Md Fazle Rabbi Miah and Chief Whip Nur-E

Alam Chowdhury also expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of

Monoara Zaman and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

Monoara Zaman, wife of late deputy leader in parliament in 1979

Advocate Asaduzzaman, breathed her last at her residence in Magura

this afternoon at the age of 75.