Speaker condoles death of Saifuzzaman Shikhar’s mother

DHAKA, June 28, 2020 (BSS) – Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin
Sharmin Chaudhury today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death
of Mosammat Monoara Zaman, mother of Saifuzzaman Shikhar, MP.
In a condolence message, the speaker prayed for eternal peace of the
departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.
Besides, JS Deputy Speaker Md Fazle Rabbi Miah and Chief Whip Nur-E
Alam Chowdhury also expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of
Monoara Zaman and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.
Monoara Zaman, wife of late deputy leader in parliament in 1979
Advocate Asaduzzaman, breathed her last at her residence in Magura
this afternoon at the age of 75.