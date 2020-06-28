Bangladesh reports 43 more virus deaths, 55,727 total recoveries

DHAKA, June 28, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh today recorded 43 more deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 3,809 fresh cases overnight.

The recovery count rose to 55,727 after another 1,409 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the period, a top health official said.

“Forty-three more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 1,738,” Additional Director General of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Nasima Sultana told a virtual media briefing at DGHS in the city.

She said the tally of infections has surged to 1, 37,787 as 3,504 new cases were confirmed in the 24 hours.

The health official also informed that a total of 18,099 samples were tested at the authorised laboratories across the country during the time.

Among the total infections, 40.44 percent patients have recovered while 1.26 percent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the country on March 8, she said.

Bangladesh confirmed the first coronavirus death on March 18, ten days after the detection of the first COVID-19 cases.