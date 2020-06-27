National High School Programming Competition held online

DHAKA, June 27, 2020 (BSS) – A programming contest for the secondary
level students titled ‘National High School Programming Competition
(NHSPC) – 2020′ has been held amid the COVID-19 pandemic aiming at
preparing the new generation to face the challenges of the fourth
industrial revolution.
Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division and
Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) in association with Bangladesh Open
Source Network (BDOSN) organized the competition, said a press
release.
Results of the competition ware announced and concluding ceremony
was held today through a virtual function while State Minister for ICT
Zunaid Ahmed Palak addressed the function as the chief guest.
Eminent educationist and Professor of Shahjalal University of
Science and Technology (SUST) Dr Muhammed Zafar Iqbal joined the
concluding ceremony as the special guest with BCC Executive Director
Parthapratim Deb in the chair.
Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology Professor Dr
Mohammad Kaikobad and Professor of Dhaka University (DU) Robotics and
Mechatronics Engineering Department Dr. Lafifa Jamal addressed the
function, among others, while BDOSN General Secretary Monir Hasan gave
the welcome speech and conducted it.
Addressing the function, Zunaid Ahmed Palak emphasized on teaching
the programming from childhood and said it has been possible to hold
the online competition amid the COVID-19 pandemic even staying
confined indoors as the country’s digital infrastructures have been
built under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
A total of 5,477 students from 344 upazilas under the 64 districts
across the country took part in the competition from two categories.
The students from class VI to IX took part in the junior category
competition while students from class X to XII and first and second
year students of polytechnic took part in senior category contest.
Nufik Chowdhury (Habiganj Government High School, Sylhet),
Devajyoti Das Soumya (Jalalabad Cantonment Public School and College,
Sylhet), Jarif Rahman (Rajshahi University School, Rajshahi), Aryan
Ahmed (European Standard School, Dhaka), Wasif Jamil Siddiqui
(Habiganj Government High School, Sylhet), Ahsan Harish Ahmed (Pabna
District School, Rajshahi), Jitendra Barua (Ispahani Public School and
College, Chittagong), Asnaf Muhtadi (Dinajpur District School,
Rangpur), Mohammad Abu Sadiq (Barisal District School, Barisal) and
Mahatasim Monwar (Cumilla District School, Chattogram) won the
competition in the junior category while among the girls, Tazrian
Tahlil (Dr Khastagir Government Girls High School, Chattogram) became
the champion.
Rezwan Arefin (Dhaka College, Dhaka), Arman Ferdous (Notre Dame
College, Dhaka), Tasmeem Reza (Notre Dame College, Dhaka), Mamnoon
Siam (Chattogram College, Chattogram), Daiyan Nuri Dahi (MC College,
Sylhet), Safin Alam ( Dhaka City College, Dhaka), Safin Ahmed (RAJUK
Uttara Model College, Dhaka), Ahmed Naser Tahsin Chowdhury
(Scholarssham, Sylhet), Al Amin Tushar (Academia, Dhaka), Arshad Ayman
(RAJUK Uttara Model College, Dhaka) won the competition in the senior
category while among the girls, Nazia Jannati (Khulna Government
Girls’ High School, Khulna) became the champion in the category.
Besides, Tasnim Tamal (Brahmangaon High School), Md Meherab Hossain
(Seroel Sarkar High School), Mosammat Amena Akhter (Cumilla Victoria
Government College), Arif Uddin Ahmed (Dhaka City College), Samia
Rahman (Patia Government College), Sajid Mosharraf (Kafco School and
College), Ratul Pal (Government Sundarbans Adarsh College), Durga
Prasad Sarkar Sudip (Government BM College, Barisal), Pritam Das
(Notre Dame College), Md Abir Hossain (Notre Dame College) won the
quiz competition in the junior category.
Md Gaziur Rahman Noor (Border Guard Public School and College,
Sylhet), Jannat Jamima (Housing Settlement Public School), Nazifa
Binte Hasan (Bangladesh International Tutorial Limited), Arnab Sur
(Noakhali District School), Majedul Kabir Baitul (Annoda Government
High School), Md Mojtabir Mahfuz Rahat (Harimohan Government High
School), Tanvir Yasir (Rangpur District School), Anas Isbat Hasan
(Khulna Public College), Md Safayat Hossain Safi (Thakurgaon
Government Boys High School), Masroor Ul Alam (Halishahar Cantonment
School and College) won the quiz competition in the senior category.
Among the winners, the best three in the both categories of the
programming contest will be given laptops and the best three in the
both categories of quiz competition will be given smart phones.