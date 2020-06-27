National High School Programming Competition held online

DHAKA, June 27, 2020 (BSS) – A programming contest for the secondary

level students titled ‘National High School Programming Competition

(NHSPC) – 2020′ has been held amid the COVID-19 pandemic aiming at

preparing the new generation to face the challenges of the fourth

industrial revolution.

Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division and

Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) in association with Bangladesh Open

Source Network (BDOSN) organized the competition, said a press

release.

Results of the competition ware announced and concluding ceremony

was held today through a virtual function while State Minister for ICT

Zunaid Ahmed Palak addressed the function as the chief guest.

Eminent educationist and Professor of Shahjalal University of

Science and Technology (SUST) Dr Muhammed Zafar Iqbal joined the

concluding ceremony as the special guest with BCC Executive Director

Parthapratim Deb in the chair.

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology Professor Dr

Mohammad Kaikobad and Professor of Dhaka University (DU) Robotics and

Mechatronics Engineering Department Dr. Lafifa Jamal addressed the

function, among others, while BDOSN General Secretary Monir Hasan gave

the welcome speech and conducted it.

Addressing the function, Zunaid Ahmed Palak emphasized on teaching

the programming from childhood and said it has been possible to hold

the online competition amid the COVID-19 pandemic even staying

confined indoors as the country’s digital infrastructures have been

built under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

A total of 5,477 students from 344 upazilas under the 64 districts

across the country took part in the competition from two categories.

The students from class VI to IX took part in the junior category

competition while students from class X to XII and first and second

year students of polytechnic took part in senior category contest.

Nufik Chowdhury (Habiganj Government High School, Sylhet),

Devajyoti Das Soumya (Jalalabad Cantonment Public School and College,

Sylhet), Jarif Rahman (Rajshahi University School, Rajshahi), Aryan

Ahmed (European Standard School, Dhaka), Wasif Jamil Siddiqui

(Habiganj Government High School, Sylhet), Ahsan Harish Ahmed (Pabna

District School, Rajshahi), Jitendra Barua (Ispahani Public School and

College, Chittagong), Asnaf Muhtadi (Dinajpur District School,

Rangpur), Mohammad Abu Sadiq (Barisal District School, Barisal) and

Mahatasim Monwar (Cumilla District School, Chattogram) won the

competition in the junior category while among the girls, Tazrian

Tahlil (Dr Khastagir Government Girls High School, Chattogram) became

the champion.

Rezwan Arefin (Dhaka College, Dhaka), Arman Ferdous (Notre Dame

College, Dhaka), Tasmeem Reza (Notre Dame College, Dhaka), Mamnoon

Siam (Chattogram College, Chattogram), Daiyan Nuri Dahi (MC College,

Sylhet), Safin Alam ( Dhaka City College, Dhaka), Safin Ahmed (RAJUK

Uttara Model College, Dhaka), Ahmed Naser Tahsin Chowdhury

(Scholarssham, Sylhet), Al Amin Tushar (Academia, Dhaka), Arshad Ayman

(RAJUK Uttara Model College, Dhaka) won the competition in the senior

category while among the girls, Nazia Jannati (Khulna Government

Girls’ High School, Khulna) became the champion in the category.

Besides, Tasnim Tamal (Brahmangaon High School), Md Meherab Hossain

(Seroel Sarkar High School), Mosammat Amena Akhter (Cumilla Victoria

Government College), Arif Uddin Ahmed (Dhaka City College), Samia

Rahman (Patia Government College), Sajid Mosharraf (Kafco School and

College), Ratul Pal (Government Sundarbans Adarsh College), Durga

Prasad Sarkar Sudip (Government BM College, Barisal), Pritam Das

(Notre Dame College), Md Abir Hossain (Notre Dame College) won the

quiz competition in the junior category.

Md Gaziur Rahman Noor (Border Guard Public School and College,

Sylhet), Jannat Jamima (Housing Settlement Public School), Nazifa

Binte Hasan (Bangladesh International Tutorial Limited), Arnab Sur

(Noakhali District School), Majedul Kabir Baitul (Annoda Government

High School), Md Mojtabir Mahfuz Rahat (Harimohan Government High

School), Tanvir Yasir (Rangpur District School), Anas Isbat Hasan

(Khulna Public College), Md Safayat Hossain Safi (Thakurgaon

Government Boys High School), Masroor Ul Alam (Halishahar Cantonment

School and College) won the quiz competition in the senior category.

Among the winners, the best three in the both categories of the

programming contest will be given laptops and the best three in the

both categories of quiz competition will be given smart phones.