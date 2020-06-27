Nowfel for more development of education and health sector

CHATTOGRAM, June 27, 2020 (BSS) – Deputy Minister for Education, Barrister Mahibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel today said that everyone should be awaken for more development of education and health sectors in future in Chattogram.

Nawfel made the remark as chief guest while inaugurating the 100-bed ‘Mukti Corona Isolation Center’ for Covid-19 treatment in Bakalia this afternoon.

Awami League (AL) nominated mayoral candidate for Chattogram City Corporation M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury presided over the inaugural function.

The deputy minister underscored the need for constructing infrastructures and ensuring development in education and health sectors.

Regarding the ongoing Covid-19, he said that if anyone is tested Corona positive, he or she does not have to go to the hospital.

“It is possible to take treatment from home isolation. Media can play an important role in dealing with corona situation” he added.

The deputy minister said the government has ensured adequate measures to deal with the Corona situation.

“Deaths in the United States have exceeded one lakh. But in our country the mortality rate is lower compared to the infected. This has become possible as people are getting treatment here”, he added.

Nawfel further said that Rezaul Karim Chowdhury has come forward even though he is not holding in any government post.

Former Mayor ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury has taken the first initiative in the country to ensure healthcare services in Chattogram City Corporation, he said.

“I have requested Rezaul Karim Chowdhury to continue this trend if he is elected in future”, he added.

Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, the founder of Mukti Corona Isolation Center, conveyed thanked to all those who have helped establish the isolation center.

Vice Principal of Chattogram Medical College Hospital Dr. Nasir Uddin Mahmud, Central Vice Chairman of Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) and Vice Chairman of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society Chattogram district unit Dr. Sheikh Shafiul Azam, Central Organizing Secretary of BMA A M M Minhazur Rahman, former civil surgeon Sarfaraz Khan, freedom fighters Ferdous Hafiz Khan Rumu and MA Mansur, Councilors Nurul Haque, Harun Ur Rashid and M. Ashraful Alam, AL leader Shahidul Alam Shahid, among others, attended the function.