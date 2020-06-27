All canals in Dhaka to be repaired, beatified: Tazul

DHAKA, June 27, 2020 (BSS) – The government has a plan to beautify all canals in Dhaka and give those aesthetic shapes through repairing, LGRD and Cooperatives Minister Md Tazul Islam said today.

“We are making all-out strides to repair all canals to give aesthetic shapes like the Hatirjheel in phases,” he told the inaugural function of the just excavated canal from Ashkona Hajj Camp to Banarupa Housing at Badda.

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam, ward councilors Md Anisur Rahman Nayeem and Zakia Sultan and DNCC officials were present on the occasion, said a press release. The project was implemented by the DNCC authorities.

The LGRD minister said if all the Dhaka canals could be interlinked and made useful for water transportation, it will be possible to lessen the huge pressure of traffic on the city thoroughfares to a great extent.

Tazul said a master plan has been formulated to retrieve all rivers around the capital Dhaka including Buriganga and Turag to keep those neat and clean as per the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He said his ministry will welcome any logical and realistic project plan for the development of the capital city as well as the entire country.

The minister urged all public representatives to discharge their duties with utmost sincerity, transparency and honesty to gift a prosperous and advanced country to the new generation as envisioned by the prime minister.