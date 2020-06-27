Light to moderate rain likely across the country

DHAKA, June 27, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind at many parts of the country in the next 24 hours as of 9 am tomorrow.

“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at many places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at some places over the country,” said a met office bulletin issued this morning.

Day and night temperature may fall slightly over the country, the bulletin said.

The highest temperature yesterday was recorded 35.6 degrees Celsius at Jashore in Khulna division while today’s minimum temperature was 23.5 degree Celsius at Sylhet and Srimangal in Sylhet division.

Maximum rainfall in the last 24 hours as of 6 am today was recorded 244 millimeters (mm) at Tetulia in Rangpur division.

The sun sets at 6:50pm today and rises at 5:14 am tomorrow in the capital.