DHAKA, June 27, 2020 (BSS) – Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina today expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of former Director General (DG) of Islamic Foundation Shamim Mohammad Afzal.

In a message of condolence, the premier prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family.

Shamim died on Friday morning while undergoing treatment at a city hospital. He had been suffering from cancer.