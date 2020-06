DHAKA, June 27, 2020 (BSS) – Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina today expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of former president of Germany unit of Awami League and veteran freedom fighter Anowerul Islam Ratan.

In a message of condolence, the premier prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family.

Ratan died of cancer last night in Germany at the age of 67.