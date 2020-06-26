Over $30 bn needed to develop COVID-19 tests, treatments, vaccines: WHO

GENEVA, June 26, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – The World Health Organization said

Friday that a global initiative to speed up the development and

production of COVID-19 tests, vaccines and treatments will require

more than $30 billion over the next year.

Providing details of the so-called ACT accelerator, launched in

April and aimed at pooling international resources to combat the

pandemic, WHO said “the cost plans presented today call for $31.3

billion in funding”.

So far, $3.4 billion of that had been pledged, the UN health agency

said, pointing out that an additional $27.9 billion was needed over

the next 12 months, including nearly $14 billion to cover immediate

needs.

The announcement came ahead of a major pledging event in Brussels

in support of the ACT accelerator, set to take place on Saturday.

“This is an investment worth making,” Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a

special envoy for the ACT accelerator, told a virtual briefing.

“If we don’t rally now, the human costs and the economic pain will

deepen,” she said.

“Though these numbers sound big, they are not when we think of the

alternative. If we spend billions now, we will be able to avoid

spending trillions later.

“The time to act is now, and the way to act is together,” the

former Nigerian finance minister said, stressing the need for equal

access for all to any safe and effective vaccines and treatments

developed.

– ‘Unprecedented speed’ –

Her comments came as the world counts nearly 490,000 deaths from

COVID-19 and over 9.6 million cases since the new coronavirus emerged

in China late last year, according to an AFP tally from official

sources.

“It’s clear that to bring COVID-19 under control and to save lives

we need effective vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics, in

unprecedented quantities and at unprecedented speed,” WHO chief Tedros

Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the briefing.

He stressed though that a core principle of the initiative is to

ensure equal access for all.

“Vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics are vital tools,” he said.

“But to be truly effective they must be administered with another

essential ingredient, which is solidarity.”

The funds requested should make it possible to deliver 500 million

tests and 245 million courses of treatment to low and middle-income

countries by mid-2021.

They also aim to deliver two billion vaccine doses by the end of next year.

Soumya Swaminathan, the WHO’s chief scientist, pointed out during a

separate briefing on the vaccine pillar of the project, known as

COVAX, that antibody studies indicate that “a large, large proportion

of the world’s population, 90 percent, continues to be susceptible.”

“The best bet we have really if we are going to end it… is to

have a vaccine as soon as possible.”

– Vaccinate the most vulnerable –

There are currently around 220 vaccine candidates, with 15 in

clinical trials, and experts are hoping a handful of them will prove

successful.

The problem is that investing in vaccine development can be risky,

since 80 percent of vaccines in early stage development fail before

reaching clinical trials.

And since there will be a need to produce billions of doses

quickly, manufacturing capabilities need to be scaled up before it is

even clear whether a candidate will be successful.

To address this obstacle, COVAX is aimed at pooling financial and

scientific resources, making it possible to hedge the risk of backing

an unsuccessful candidate, and ensuring that lower-income countries

receive equal access to successful vaccines.

“The critical issue (is) speed. If we lose a month now, that could

mean 200 million fewer doses in 2021,” Seth Berkley, head of the Gavi

Vaccine Alliance, told reporters.

Even producing two billion vaccine doses by the end of 2021 will be

far from enough to vaccinate everyone.

Experts therefore insist on the need to guarantee that vulnerable

groups and health workers worldwide receive the first jabs.

“Having a subset of populations of high risk vaccinated around the

world is the best way to control the pandemic,” Berkley said.