Coronavirus: latest global developments

PARIS, June 26, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Here are the latest developments

in the coronavirus crisis:

– Child virus deaths ‘rare’ –

Fewer than one in a hundred children who test positive for COVID-19

die although a small but significant percentage develop severe

illness, a new study led by experts in Britain, Austria and Spain

shows.

“Overall, the vast majority of children and young people experience

only mild disease,” says Marc Tebruegge, lead author of the study

published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health journal.

– Worst of economic crisis maybe over –

The worst of the economic crisis unleashed by the pandemic is likely

over, European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde says.

“We probably have passed the lowest point. I say that with some

trepidation because of course there could a severe second wave if we

learn anything from the Spanish Flu,” she tells an online conference.

– More than 487,000 deaths –

The pandemic has killed at least 487,274 people worldwide since it

surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1100

GMT on Friday, based on official sources.

The United States has the most deaths with 122,238, followed by

Brazil with 54,971, Britain with 43,230, Italy with 34,678 and France

29,752.

– Mexico tops 25,000 deaths – .

Mexico surpasses 25,000 COVID-19 deaths and 200,000 cases, since

reporting its first infection on February 28.

Finance Minister Arturo Herrera reveals he has tested positive for

the novel coronavirus, just three days after he met with President

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

– Sweden irked at resurgence claim –

Sweden objects to the World Health Organization including it on a

list of 11 countries facing a resurgence of cases, saying it is a

“total misinterpretation” of its data.

Ukraine, also on the list unveiled on Thursday, meanwhile reports a

record daily increase in coronavirus cases as authorities warn

lockdowns may have to be re-imposed if people continue to flout

restrictions.

– Britons scolded for flooding beaches –

Britons are urged to abide by social distancing rules over fears of

a coronavirus resurgence after tens of thousands of people descended

on beaches during a heatwave.

The southern English seaside resort of Bournemouth declared a major

incident on Thursday after thousands flocked to its beach on the

hottest day of the year.

– Netherlands helps Air France-KLM –

The Dutch government announces a 3.4 billion euro bailout for Air

France-KLM to help it confront the crisis created by the pandemic.

– Orly airport in Paris reopens –

Paris’s Orly airport reopens for the first time since March 31, but

flights will be a fraction of the usual rate, with more than 70

flights scheduled Friday, compared to the normal run of 600 a day.

– Australian toilet paper binge –

In Australia, supermarkets impose limits on how much toilet paper

people can buy following panic buying by a population rattled over a

surge in coronavirus cases in Melbourne, the country’s second-biggest

city.

– Panamanian boxing legend infected –

Panamanian Roberto Duran, six-time boxing world champion, is

hospitalised in non-life-threatening condition with the novel

coronavirus on the same day that Panama hits a new record of daily

cases.