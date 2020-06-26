371 containers of goods to be auctioned at Ctg Port on June 30

CHATTOGRAM, June 26, 2020 (BSS) – Chattogram Port Customs Authority is going to arrange a day-long largest auction of 361 containers of various types of goods, including cars, frozen food, fruits and fish on June 30.

An open exhibition of the products to be auctioned was held for the interested bidders. The exhibition, which started last Wednesday, ended on Friday evening.

Farid Al Mamun, deputy commissioner, Auction Branch of Chattogram Customs, said that 361 containers which were stuck at the port for various reasons and were not cleared within the stipulated time, would be sold through the auction on June 30.

A total of 184 lots of products will be auctioned on that day, he added.

The goods include four luxurious cars, 150 tons of onions, 174 tons of buffalo meat, 24 containers of apples, 729 tons of various types of animal feed, 40 containers of garments products and nine tones of fish. Besides, eight containers of art paper and 28 containers of various types of machineries products are also there.

The auction of these products will start in the morning of June 30. Interested bidders will be able to submit the form with their respective rates till noon. Customs authority will release and hand over these products to the appropriate bidders in the afternoon of the same day.

The customs auction has been closed for the last three months due to the coronavirus situation. As a result, a huge amount of goods detained at different times have been deposited in the port yard. So, this time the biggest auction will take place on June 30.