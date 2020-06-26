41 more positive tests for coronavirus in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, June 26, 2020 (BSS) – Forty-one more people were tested positive for coronavirus today at the two COVID-19 Laboratories in Rangpur and Dinajpur of Rangpur division.

Health officials said the new 41 infected cases of six northern districts in the division were reported after diagnosing 376 samples at the two laboratories.

Of them, 27 new patients were reported after diagnosing 180 samples at the COVID-19 Laboratory at Rangpur Medical College (RpMC) in Rangpur city.

“The new 27 patients include 18 of Rangpur, seven of Gaibandha and one each of Lalmonirhat and Kurigram districts,” Chief of Divisional Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and Principal of RpMC Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnabi Lyzu said.

On the other hand, 14 more new patients were reported after diagnosing 188 samples at the COVID-19 Laboratory at M Abdur Rahim Medical College (MARMC) in Dinajpur today.

“The 14 new COVID-19 patients include eight of Dinajpur, two of Nilphamari and four of Thakurgaon districts,” Principal of MARMC Professor Dr. Shibesh Sarker told BSS after completing the testing process at 7 pm.

Talking to BSS tonight, Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said the total number of COVID-19 patients rose to 2,537 as 41 new cases were reported from across the division today.

“The district-wise breakup of the patients stands at 853 in Rangpur, 132 in Panchagarh, 327 in Nilphamari, 89 in Lalmonirhat, 130 in Kurigram, 200 in Thakurgaon, 563 in Dinajpur and 243 Gaibandha districts in the division,” Dr. Siddiqui said.