246 test positive for COVID-19, 5 die in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, June 26, 2020 (BSS) – Two hundred forty-six persons were found positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) after testing 1,093 samples in Chattogram district in last 24 hours while five more COVID-19 patients died during the same period.

With this, the number of infected persons stood at 7,447 and the coronavirus (COVID-19) death toll in Chattogram reached 160, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, told BSS today.

Among the newly detected coronavirus patients, 208 are from Chattogram city and 38 from different upazilas of the district.

A total of 908 persons were released from the hospital after recovery from COVID-19 infection.

Dr Rabbi told BSS that 17 new COVID-19 patients were diagnosed with the coronavirus at BITID, Chattogram after testing 277 samples in last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 83 more new COVID-19 patients were detected at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) after testing 333 samples during the same period.

Besides, nine new COVID-19 patients were identified at CVASU, Chattogram after testing 100 samples, the civil surgeon said, adding that eight more new COVID-19 patients were identified at Chattogram University after testing 131 samples in last 24 hours.

On the other hand, 59 people were found infected with COVID-19 after testing 144 samples at Imperial Hospital Chattogram in last 24 hours.

A total of 62 people were identified as COVID-19 patients after testing 100 samples at Private Shevrone lab in Chattogram in last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a resident of Lohagara upazila was found positive after testing eight samples at Cox’s Bazar Medical College Hospital during the period.