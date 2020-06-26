Hasan mourns death of Maulana Musa

CHATTOGRAM, June 26, 2020 (BSS) – Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Maulana Mohammad Musa, a prominent Islamic scholar and director of Rangunia Al Jameya Al Qurania Chandraghona Yunusiya Madrasa in the district.

In a condolence message, the minister said Maulana Musa had dedicated himself for the propagation of the holy religion of Islam.

At his death, the people of Rangunia lost a dedicated Islamic scholar who had been serving the Islam in various ways, he added.

Hasan, also the Awami League (AL) joint general secretary, prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

Maulana Mohammad Musa breathed his last on Thursday (June 25) at around 2 am on his way to the hospital. He was 55.

He left behind wife, six daughters, a son, numerous students, relatives and admirers to mourn his death.