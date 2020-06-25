Noted litterateur Nimai Bhattacharya passes away

KOLKATA, June 25, 2020 (BSS) – Eminent litterateur and journalist

Nimai Bhattacharya has passed away. He was 89.

He breathed his last at his residence at Taliganj of Kolkata in

India at noon today.

Nimai Bhattacharya had been suffering from geriatric illness for

long. Besides making journalism, he engaged himself in literary works

and became a popular writer.

Nimai Bhattacharya was born in 10 April 1931 in Magura’s Shalikha.

He had written over 150 books. But his most notable work is

Memsaheb. A film was made based on the book named Memsaheb where Uttam

Kumar and Aparna Sen were in main roles.