Noted litterateur Nimai Bhattacharya passes away

KOLKATA, June 25, 2020 (BSS) – Eminent litterateur and journalist
Nimai Bhattacharya has passed away. He was 89.
He breathed his last at his residence at Taliganj of Kolkata in
India at noon today.
Nimai Bhattacharya had been suffering from geriatric illness for
long. Besides making journalism, he engaged himself in literary works
and became a popular writer.
Nimai Bhattacharya was born in 10 April 1931 in Magura’s Shalikha.
He had written over 150 books. But his most notable work is
Memsaheb. A film was made based on the book named Memsaheb where Uttam
Kumar and Aparna Sen were in main roles.