Maksud Kamal becomes DU Pro-VC

DHAKA, June 25, 2020 (BSS) – Professor Dr ASM Maksud Kamal of Disaster Science

and Management Department of Dhaka University (DU) joined as Pro Vice-

Chancellor (academic) of the university this afternoon hours after he was appointed to

the post.

He formally took charges as the Pro-VC of the university maintaining the health

guidelines and social distancing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic at the VC office

on the campus in presence of DU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman, said a DU press release here.

Syndicate member Dr Md Mizanur Rahman, DU Teachers’ Association General

Secretary Professor Dr Nizamul Haque Bhuiyan, provosts of different student

dormitories and teachers of different departments and institutions were present at

the function.

Earlier, the Ministry of Education issued a circular appointing Professor Dr ASM

Maksud Kamal as the Pro-VC (academic) of the Dhaka University, replacing outgoing

Pro-VC Professor Dr Nasreen Ahmad of Geography and Environment Department.

Newly appointed Pro-VC Maksud Kamal said he would emphasize on strengthening

the bondage between teachers and students at academic level to develop a better

academic atmosphere on the campus.

"We, along with the administration, will work jointly with an aim to make the

university a prestigious academic institution", he said.

Prof Kamal was elected the president of Dhaka University Teacher’s Association

(DUTA) for the fourth consecutive term on December 30 last year.

Earlier, he was elected general secretary of DUTA for three consecutive years in 2013,

2014 and 2015.

Maksud Kamal is the founder chairman of the Department of Disaster Science and

Management (DSM) and the Dean of the Faculty of Earth and Environmental

Sciences of the university.

He joined the Dhaka University as a lecturer in 2000 and was promoted to professor in

2010.

Prof Kamal received his Ph.D in Engineering Geology from Tokyo Institute

of Technology. Since then, he has been intensively engaged with classroom

teaching, academic research and

development expertise over multiple sectors through consultation and professional

service work.

He worked as an urban risk reduction specialist and earthquake & tsunami

preparedness expert at the United Nation Development Program (UNDP) and

Comprehensive Disaster Management Program (CDMP), initiated by Ministry of

Disaster Management and Relief, Government of Bangladesh.

He is also a member of National Committee for the Earthquake Awareness and

Preparedness Expert Group and SAARC Disaster Management Council.

Prof Kamal worked as a scientific officer in Bangladesh Space Research and Remote

Sensing Organizations (SPARRSO).

Presently, he is the president of the Bangladesh Society of Geo-Informatics and

General Secretary of the Geological Society of Bangladesh.

Prof Kamal was elected the president of Bangladesh Society of Geo-Informatics for

the second time on January 26 this year.

He is also an UGC nominated syndicate member of private-run Manarat International

University.

Prof Kamal also served as the provost of Masterda Surja Sen Hall for two consecutive

terms.