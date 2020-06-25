Army Chief extends thanks to PM

DHAKA, June 25, 2020 (BSS) – Army Chief General Aziz Ahmed today extended thanks to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on behalf of all the members of this force for giving them the opportunity to devote themselves to render services to people in this crisis period of the country.

“Honourable Prime Minister has waged war against Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). We’re soldiers and we’ve devoted ourselves fully to this war for the welfare of the country and its people in line with the directives from the government,” he said, according to an ISPR press release.

The Army Chief said this while delivering his speech before the personnel of Bangladesh Army holding various ranks on various issues including the ongoing COVID-19 situation and the Cyclone Amphan that hit the coastal areas last month.

The Army Chief delivered his speech at a Darbar through VTC to all the cantonments of the country following the health guidelines.

General Aziz lauded highly the efforts and humanitarian stance of all the doctors, health workers and all the personnel of Army who are being engaged to face this deadly virus.

He also extended his thanks to the Premier for engaging Bangladesh Army in various nation building activities like construction of building the N-8 Excess Controlled Expressway and other important works.

The Army Chief highlighted resolving the accommodation problem of the Army personnel, introducing the life insurance scheme and creating employments for the destitute freedom fighters and retired army personnel and other welfare-oriented activities.

General Aziz extended his heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her farsighted steps and unflinching support as well as listed various steps of the government towards building a capable Army in light of the “Forces Goal 2030”.

He asked all the members of Bangladesh Army to follow the chain of command and not to get misled by any kind of rumour.

“When any good deed is accomplished in the country under the leadership of the Prime Minister, then a vested quarter has always tried to blur that achievement.” he added.

The Army Chief said when the Bangladesh Army is doing a good job in its fight against COVID-19 under the directives of the Premier, then this vested quarter is trying to spread rumour about this Force.

He directed the members of Army to remain alert like in the past against any kind of ill attempt or propaganda adding that Bangladesh Army is always pledge-bound to discharge its duties being accountable to the government, country’s constitution and people.

At the end, the Army Chief asked the members of Bangladesh Army to remain prepared for making any kind of sacrifice for safeguarding the independence and sovereignty of the country being imbued with the spirit of patriotism and the War of Liberation.