Momen asks envoys for hunting alternative manpower market

DHAKA, April 25, 2020 (BSS) – Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen
today asked Bangladesh envoys in nine Middle East (ME) countries for
searching alternative manpower market for Bangladeshi workers
especially in agriculture sector of those oil rich nations.
He said Bangladesh’s skilled agro-labourer can work competently in
agriculture of different countries including in the Middle East to
fulfill the food demand during post COVID-19 pandemic period.
The foreign minister gave the directives at a videoconference with
Bangladesh Ambassadors in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan,
Lebanon, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Oman.
State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam and Foreign
Secretary Masud Bin also joined the virtual meeting.
The foreign minister asked the envoys to put all diplomatic efforts
in job retention of expatriate Bangladeshi workers and also instructed
them to ensure getting salaries and allowances if any worker returns
to Bangladesh from their respected host countries.
Terming the Bangladeshi expatriate workers as remittance-warrior,
Momen also asked the Bangladesh missions to continue their efforts in
providing food assistance to the expatriate workers there.
Under the directives of the foreign ministry, Bangladesh missions
abroad have already established ‘hotline numbers’ and many missions
formed ‘pool of doctors’ to provide online medical advice to the
expatriate Bangladeshis.
The missions distributed food and necessary items among the
Bangladesh community living in different countries, particularly in
the Middle East with the allocated funds disbursed by foreign ministry
in coordination with expatriates’ welfare and overseas employment
ministry.