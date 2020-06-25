Momen asks envoys for hunting alternative manpower market

DHAKA, April 25, 2020 (BSS) – Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen

today asked Bangladesh envoys in nine Middle East (ME) countries for

searching alternative manpower market for Bangladeshi workers

especially in agriculture sector of those oil rich nations.

He said Bangladesh’s skilled agro-labourer can work competently in

agriculture of different countries including in the Middle East to

fulfill the food demand during post COVID-19 pandemic period.

The foreign minister gave the directives at a videoconference with

Bangladesh Ambassadors in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan,

Lebanon, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Oman.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam and Foreign

Secretary Masud Bin also joined the virtual meeting.

The foreign minister asked the envoys to put all diplomatic efforts

in job retention of expatriate Bangladeshi workers and also instructed

them to ensure getting salaries and allowances if any worker returns

to Bangladesh from their respected host countries.

Terming the Bangladeshi expatriate workers as remittance-warrior,

Momen also asked the Bangladesh missions to continue their efforts in

providing food assistance to the expatriate workers there.

Under the directives of the foreign ministry, Bangladesh missions

abroad have already established ‘hotline numbers’ and many missions

formed ‘pool of doctors’ to provide online medical advice to the

expatriate Bangladeshis.

The missions distributed food and necessary items among the

Bangladesh community living in different countries, particularly in

the Middle East with the allocated funds disbursed by foreign ministry

in coordination with expatriates’ welfare and overseas employment

ministry.