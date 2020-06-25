Razzaque for increasing exotic crops production

DHAKA, Jun 25, 2020 (BSS) – Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque

today called for raising cultivation and production of exotic crops

including cashew nuts, coffee and dragon fruit along with conventional

crops for greater economic benefit of the farmers as he assured them

of providing all out support.

“Along with the conventional crops, the government will provide all

out support to the farmers for increasing cultivation, production and

processing of the exotic crops”, he told while distributing vehicles

among the upazila agriculture officials from his official residence

here.

About possibility of cashew nuts and coffee cultivation in the

country, the minister said, there is huge scope of cashew nuts and

coffee cultivation in the Chattogram Hill Tracts (CHT) and most of the

northern region districts as price of these crops is higher and have

also huge demand in international markets.

Even the country has to give more attention to increasing production

and processing of these crops, he added.

Agriculture Secretary M Nasiruzzaman also joined the online function

as the special guest.

Stressing on the need for crops diversification, Dr Razzaque said,

“We have to increase the cropping intensity through repeated crop

production on the same land as our arable land is shrinking day by

day.”

Highlighting the government’s main purpose of transforming

subsistence agriculture into more profitable and commercialization, he

said the government is giving more importance on commercialization and

mechanization of the farm sector in order to bring a qualitative

change to growers life.

He urged all the concerned officials and employees to work with due

sincerity and integrity in this regard.

The government is now implementing the third phase of a project on

‘Farmers Training through Transforming Technology at the Upazila

Level’ at 106 upazilas of 47 districts at a cost of Taka 314.29 crore.

The four-years project will conclude on December in 2022, the minister

added.

Chaired by Director General of the Department of Agricultural

Extension (DAE) Dr M Abdul Muyeed, the function was also attended,

among others, by Additional Agriculture Secretary M Hasanuzzaman

Kallol, DAE’s Director M Shah Alam, Project Director Tajul Islam

Patwary and other field level officials.