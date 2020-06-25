Nine districts get new DCs

DHAKA, June 25, 2020 (BSS) – The government has appointed new deputy commissioners (DCs) to nine districts.

The Ministry of Public Administration today issued a gazette notification in this regard, saying that the order will come into effect immediately.

According to the notification, DC of Tangail Md Shahidul Islam has been made DC of Dhaka while DC of Meherpur Md Ataul Gani transferred to Tangail in the same post.

Besides, Deputy Secretary of Cabinet Division Md Shahidul Islam Chowdhury has been appointed as Meherpur DC while Regional Executive Officer of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mir Nahid Ahsan as Moulvibazar DC, Deputy Secretary (attached to the Ministry of Public Administration) Tamijul Islam Khan as Jashore DC, Posts and Telecommunication Minister’s Private Secretary Md Khorshed Alam Khan as Noakhali DC, Deputy Secretary to Public Security Division Abdul Jalil as Rajshahi DC, Director of the Prime Minister’s Office Md Ziaul Haque as Bogura DC and Deputy Director of BCS Administration Academy Dr Rahima Khatun as Madaripur DC.