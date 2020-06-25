BCB introduces COVID-19 WELLNESS app for players

DHAKA, June 25, 2020 (BSS) – The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has introduced an app to monitor the health and mental well-being of the players during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The app, named as COVID-19 WELLNESS app has been customised using the EDGE10 sports analytics software to track individual players on a daily basis, a BCB press release said.

BCB’s Manager Management Information System (MIS) Nasir Ahmed said that the players will find the app easy to access and to use from any smart phone or smart device and it will allow the BCB to stay updated on the health status’ of the cricketers.

“The players will be expected to respond to a number of questions related to COVID-19 symptoms and behavioral patterns each day. The queries have been set in conjunction with the BCB’s Medical Team which will monitor the comprehensive data over a certain period of time for risk indication and separate players if needed based on the information,” he said here today.

‘We have prepared this app in consideration of the unusual situation we find ourselves due to the spread of the coronavirus. Players have already started putting their inputs. We also have resumption of training in mind as sooner or later we have to get the cricketers back on the field. The COVID-19 WELLNESS app will be a very useful tool for ensuring safety and health of the cricketers and relevant personnel.

‘As this is a centrally controlled system, therefore the information gathered will facilitate quick response to emergency. It will help us in access control of players for practice, contact tracing, medical attention for suspected cases or even isolation and treatment if necessary.

The feedback from players will be analysed by the app and listed under red, orange and green categories in line with risk assessment. Access to training will be determined accordingly. Designated officials of the BCB will receive an immediate notification via sms whenever there is a red outcome.”

Initially, the app will be used to screen the National men’s and women’s teams and the Under 19 squad members. Its range will be further expanded as per requirement.