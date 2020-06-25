Bangladesh reports 39 more virus deaths, 3,946 fresh cases

DHAKA, June 25, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh today recorded 39 more deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 3,946 fresh cases overnight.

“Thirty-nine more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 1,621,” Additional Director General of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Nasima Sultana told a virtual media briefing at DGHS in the city.

She said the recovery count rose to 51,495 after another 1,829 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the period.

Nasima said the tally of infections has surged to 1, 26,606 as 3,946 new cases were confirmed in the 24 hours.

She also informed that a total of 17,999 samples were tested at 66 the authorised laboratories across the country during the time.

Among the total infections, 40.67 percent patients have recovered while 1.28 percent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the country on March 8, the health official said.

Bangladesh confirmed the first coronavirus death on March 18, ten days after the detection of the first COVID-19 cases.

Nasima urged the people to abide by health rules to protect themselves from the infection of the deadly virus.

“We’ve to be aware more about codes … Health protection measures are the best remedies to prevent the pandemic,” she added.

She laid emphasis on maintaining three heath directives — wearing mask, physical distancing and washing hands by soap — to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Referring to latest health directives of the World Health Organization (WHO), the health official said the people must wear masks to protect themselves from infections of coronavirus and mentioned that scientifically cloth-made mask is equally effective to prevent the virus.

“We can reuse cloth-made masks after washing by detergents or soaps,” Nasima said.

She said nearly 75 percent COVID-19 patients are taking treatment from their homes, and many of them are being cured every day after receiving treatment through hotlines.

The health official dubbed Dhaka, Narayanganj and Chattogram as COVID-19 “hotspots” because the maximum numbers of cases were detected in the three cities.

Among the 39 deaths, 32 are male and seven female, Nasima said adding, two are in his 20s, one in his 30s, seven in their 40s, nine in their 50s, 12 in their 60s, seven in their 70s and one in his 90s .

According to the division-wise data, 10 deaths took place in Dhaka division, 10 in Chattogram division, five in Rajshahi division and five in Khulna division while rests are in other divisions.

As of June 24, Dhaka city has been considered as the worst-affected with 27,267 COVID cases, according to Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).

Among the COVID-19-prone districts, Chattogram district including city areas and Narayanganj including city areas are the most hardest- hit ones with 64,80 and 4,767 cases respectively, according to the IEDCR data.

It was followed by Gazipur district including city areas with 3014 cases, Cumilla district with 2873, Dhaka district, excluding city areas, with 2831 cases, Cox’s Bazar district with 2,047 cases, Sylhet district including city areas with 1944 cases, Munshiganj district with 1856 cases, Noakhali district with 1809 cases,

Faridpur district with 1479 cases, Mymensingh district including city areas with 1399 cases, Barishal including city areas with 1275, Narsingdi district with 1256 cases, Khulna with 1206 and Kishoreganj district with 1083 cases.

She said a total of 6, 78,443 samples have so far been tested since the detection of the first COVID-19 cases in the country.

A total of 3, 49,947 people were kept at both home and institutional quarantine and 2, 85,949 people were released from quarantine, while the number of people who are now in quarantine is 63,998.

It said a total of 629 institutions have been prepared across the country for keeping over 31,991 people in quarantine, adding nearly 13,429 people have now been kept in isolation.

The government has collected 25, 28,285 PPE so far, of which over 23,66,614 were distributed and 1,61,631 are in stock, the DGHS said.

It said 1,31,11,095 people received healthcare services from hotline mobile numbers and health web portals as the government formed a group of medical professionals to provide emergency health services.

To receive information and treatment facilities on COVID-19, the contact hotline and mobile numbers are 16263; 333; 10655 and 01944333222.

As of June 25, 2020, 09.50 GMT, 485,423 have died so far from the COVID-19 outbreak and there are 9,551,507 currently confirmed cases in 212 countries and territories, according to Worldometer, a reference website that provides counters and real-time statistics for diverse topics.

China was the world’s first country which on January 11 reported the first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China’s Hubei province.