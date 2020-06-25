Over 30 lakh families get govt relief in Khulna division

KHULNA, June 25, 2020 (BSS) – More than 30.49 lakh jobless and distressed families in the division have received massive relief assistance from the government to tackle the situation caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Officials said the district administrations already distributed 21,714 tonnes of rice among 17.83 lakh jobless families and Taka 11.09 crore among 13.66 lakh distressed families in the division.

Talking to BSS, Additional Divisional Commissioner (General) Hossain Ali Khondokar said the government has so far allocated 29,857 tonnes of rice and Taka 14.23 crore as general relief for the jobless and needy people of the division.

“After distribution of 21,714 tonnes of rice and Taka 11.09 crore among over 30.49 lakh people, the district administrations have 8,128 tonnes of rice and Taka 3.14 crore in reserve now in the division,” he said.

The process of distribution of rice and money and other essential goods continues in all ten districts of the division.

District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer (DRRO) of Khulna Azizul Haque Zoarder said the government has allocated 5,290 tonnes of rice and Taka 1.98 crore under the special relief program for distribution among the jobless and needy families of the district.

“We distributed 3,833 tonnes of rice among 2.48-lakh jobless and needy families and Taka 1.76 crore among 1.50-lakh families of all nine upazilas, Khulna City Corporation and two municipalities of the district,” he said.

“Currently, we have a stock of 1,447 tonnes of rice and Taka 21.80-lakh,” he said.

Similarly, distribution of 2,781 tonnes of rice among 2.51-lakh families and Taka 1.19 crore among 2.51-lakh families in Bagerhat and 2,293 tonnes of rice among 2.29-lakh families and Taka 1.10-lakh among 2.29-lakh families in Satkhira was completed.

The district administrations distributed 3,094 tonnes of rice among 3.09-lakh families and Taka 2.04 crore among 3.09-lakh families in Jashore, 2,027 tonnes of rice among 1.54-lakh families and Taka 82.27-lakh among 35,000 families in Narail and 1,114 tonnes of rice among 64,150 families and Taka 39.82-lakh among 56,160 families in Magura districts.

Besides, distribution of 1,702 tonnes of rice among 1.58-lakh needy families and Taka 78.01-lakh among 74,239 families in Jhenaidah and 1,328 tonnes of rice among 1.39-lakh families and Taka 1.41 crore among 1.39-lakh families in Kushtia was completed.

In Chuadanga, distribution of 1,519 tonnes of rice among 1.51-lakh families and Taka 74.08-lakh among 87,698 families while 2,022 tonnes of rice among 77,051 families and Taka 81.46-lakh among 33,439 families in Meherpur was completed.

Currently, Bagerhat district administration has 1,418 tonnes of rice and Taka 66.50-lakh and Satkhira district administration has 207 tonnes of rice and Taka 12.22-lakh and Jashore district administration has 200 tonnes of rice and Taka 8.27-lakh in their respective stocks.

Narail district administration has 184 tonnes of rice and Taka 2.04-lakh and Magura district administration has 1,065 tonnes of rice and Taka 44.12-lakh in their respective stocks.

Besides, Jhenaidah district administration has 626 tonnes of rice and Taka 44.15-lakh and Kushtia district administration has 1,902 tonnes of rice and Taka 71.40-lakh, Chuadanga has 764 tonnes of rice and Taka 41.41-lakh and Meherpur has 318 tonnes of rice and Taka 2.28-lakh in their respective stocks.