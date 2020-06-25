Met office predicts light to moderate rain over country

DHAKA, June 25, 2020 (BSS) – Light to moderate rain with thundershowers is likely to occur at most places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions of the country.

Apart from this, a few places over Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Dhaka divisions may see moderately heavy to very heavy falls, said a press release today.

Day and night temperature may fall slightly over northern part and it may rise slightly elsewhere over the country, added the release.

Country’s maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded 37.0 degree Celsius at Jashore and minimum temperature today was recorded by 24.2 degree celisus at Rajarhat.

Maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded by 106 millimeters (mm) at Dimla.

Today’s sunset at Dhaka at 06:50 pm while tomorrow’s sunrise at 05:13 am.