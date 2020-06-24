Quader provides food to 2200 families in Noakhali

NOAKHALI, June 24, 2020 (BSS) – Awami League General Secretary and
Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today distributed
food items to 2200 families in 1 municipality and 8 unions of
Noakhali’s Kompaniganj for the seventh time in the coronavirus
situation.
Quader’s younger brother Abdul Quader Mirza, vice-president of the
district Awami League and mayor of Basurhat municipality, on behalf of
Obaidul Quader inaugurated the food distribution program this
afternoon.
The food items were handed over in the presence of local people’s
representatives and leaders of 1 municipality and 8 unions of the
upazila.
Acting President of Basurhat Municipality Awami League ABM
Siddique, General Secretary of Char Parbati Union Awami League Zahirul
Islam Tanvir and General Secretary of Basurhat Municipality Juba
League Samsuddin Noman, among others, were present.