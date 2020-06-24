Quader provides food to 2200 families in Noakhali

NOAKHALI, June 24, 2020 (BSS) – Awami League General Secretary and

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today distributed

food items to 2200 families in 1 municipality and 8 unions of

Noakhali’s Kompaniganj for the seventh time in the coronavirus

situation.

Quader’s younger brother Abdul Quader Mirza, vice-president of the

district Awami League and mayor of Basurhat municipality, on behalf of

Obaidul Quader inaugurated the food distribution program this

afternoon.

The food items were handed over in the presence of local people’s

representatives and leaders of 1 municipality and 8 unions of the

upazila.

Acting President of Basurhat Municipality Awami League ABM

Siddique, General Secretary of Char Parbati Union Awami League Zahirul

Islam Tanvir and General Secretary of Basurhat Municipality Juba

League Samsuddin Noman, among others, were present.