DHAKA, June 24, 2020 (BSS) – Lalmonirhat Women and Children

Repression Prevention Tribunal judge Ferdous Ahmed died of coronavirus

at Dhaka Combined Military Hospital at 8pm tonight.

He was 58.

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq expressed

deep shock and sorrow at the death of Ferdous Ahmed, an official

release said.

Anisul prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed

profound sympathy to the bereaved family.