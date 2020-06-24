Ongoing projects must be completed in time: Zakir Hossen

KURIGRAM, June 24, 2020 (BSS) – State Minister for Primary and Mass
Education Md Zakir Hossen today said work of the ongoing development
projects must be completed within stipulated time with utmost honesty
and devotion to keep running the country’s progress amid the
coronavirus pandemic.
“You (officials concerned) should work sincerely to maintain the
country’s development spree” he told a review meeting on the ongoing
development project in Chilmari Upazila here.
Chilmari Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) A W M Rayhan Shah, Upazila
Parishad Chairman Bir Bikrom Showkat Ali, officials concerned and
project directors were present at the meeting.
Zakir Hossen said the government is doing all possible things for
the betterment of people’s life and livelihood.
“Coronavirus infection in Roumari, Rajibpur and Chilmari is much
less than other parts of the country due to some timely initiatives,”
he said, adding, “We have to protect ourselves following health safety
guidelines.”
The state minister said everyone should know about coronavirus
symptoms at first and prevention methods to stay safe from the deadly
virus.
“As all educational institutions are remained closed now that is why
parents should advise their children to continue their study
routinely, and no one should be allowed to go out without urgent
need,” said Zakir Hossen.
BSS/PR/KAK/MRU/2239hrs