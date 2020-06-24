Ongoing projects must be completed in time: Zakir Hossen

KURIGRAM, June 24, 2020 (BSS) – State Minister for Primary and Mass

Education Md Zakir Hossen today said work of the ongoing development

projects must be completed within stipulated time with utmost honesty

and devotion to keep running the country’s progress amid the

coronavirus pandemic.

“You (officials concerned) should work sincerely to maintain the

country’s development spree” he told a review meeting on the ongoing

development project in Chilmari Upazila here.

Chilmari Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) A W M Rayhan Shah, Upazila

Parishad Chairman Bir Bikrom Showkat Ali, officials concerned and

project directors were present at the meeting.

Zakir Hossen said the government is doing all possible things for

the betterment of people’s life and livelihood.

“Coronavirus infection in Roumari, Rajibpur and Chilmari is much

less than other parts of the country due to some timely initiatives,”

he said, adding, “We have to protect ourselves following health safety

guidelines.”

The state minister said everyone should know about coronavirus

symptoms at first and prevention methods to stay safe from the deadly

virus.

“As all educational institutions are remained closed now that is why

parents should advise their children to continue their study

routinely, and no one should be allowed to go out without urgent

need,” said Zakir Hossen.

