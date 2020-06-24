Bangladesh joins UN Alliance for Poverty Eradication

DHAKA, June 24, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh has joined the United Nations (UN) “Alliance for Poverty Eradication”, that is formed to support actions geared towards poverty eradication and implementation of the SDGs.

“Countries would have to collaborate strongly for a sustainable recovery from the COVID 19 pandemic that would complement their efforts to eradicate poverty, by ensuring food security and strengthening public health systems”, said Bangladesh Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Rabab Fatima while joining the virtual launching of the Alliance in New York on Tuesday.

She mentioned Bangladesh government’s several initiatives including investment in building resilience against climate vulnerabilities, use of ICT, and the promotion of mobile and remote banking and agro-marketing that helped millions of people to come out of poverty.

However, Ambassador Fatima expressed her apprehension that the impact of pandemic, particularly the disruption in global supply chain and low remittances might slow down the Bangladesh’s remarkable poverty alleviation efforts.

Mentioning that poverty eradication would remain central to its post-COVID recovery plans, the permanent representative alluded to the extensive stimulus packages of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina aiming at supporting marginalized people and the economy.

She also reflected that the private sector should play a complementing role in the economic recovery from the pandemic.

President of General Assembly Tijjani Mohammad Bande took the initiative to create the Alliance where considerable number of member states joined, according to a press release received here today.

The ambassadors of different countries expressed concern that the COVID 19 pandemic might push millions of people to poverty and impede the implementation of the SDGs as resources were diverted to meet the emergency health crisis.

They expressed hope that the Alliance for Poverty Eradication would provide the platform to forge strong partnership at the multilateral level and with the development partners.