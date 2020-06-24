DUJ mourns death of journo Masuk Chowdhury

DHAKA, June 24, 2020 (BSS) – Leaders of Dhaka Union of Journalists

(DUJ) today expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of

Bangladesh Protidin chief news editor and poet Masuk Chowdhury.

In a condolence message, DUJ President Quddus Afrad and General

Secretary Sajjad Alam Khan Tapu recalled the contributions of Masuk

Chowdhury to the country’s media sector, saying his demise caused an

irreparable loss to the country’s journalism and literature arena.

They prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed

deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Masuk Chowdhury breathed his last at a city hospital early today at

the age of 73.

He began his journalistic carrier after completing study from the

Bangla Department of Dhaka University.

Masuk Chowdhury first joined the Daily Ganokantha newspaper in 1972.

He had worked in different important posts in several newspapers.

He was a member of Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ), Jatiya Press

Club (JPC) and Sub-Editors Council.