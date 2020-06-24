Govt forms coordination cell to prevent COVID-19

DHAKA, June 24, 2020 (BSS) – The Local Government Department under the Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Ministry has formed a coordination cell to prevent the coronavirus transmission.

On Tuesday, a 15-member committee was formed to this end, while Additional Secretary of the Local Government Department Zahirul Islam was made the convener of the body.

As per the instructions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the recommendations of the national committee on COVID-19, the cell will monitor and coordinate the virus preventive activities of all the agencies and departments under the division.

It will also ensure coordination between the activities of the agencies of Local Government Division and other departments of the government,In addition, the coordination cell will monitor all the civic services being provided by city corporations in red zones, involving volunteers, public representatives, imams, NGO representatives and eminent personalities.

During the lockdown, the cell will finalise the draft programmes of the city corporations and other agencies to be taken to stop the coronavirus transmission.