BPC offers 50pc discount amid COVID-19

DHAKA June 24, 2020 (BSS) – The Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation (BPC) today announced up to 50 percent discount on its hotels and motels located in the country’s two beach towns– Cox’s Bazar and Kuakata– from next month hoping the pandemic situation would get better.

The offer will be effective from July 1 to November 30 as the ongoing lockdown in Cox’s Bazar, the country’s most popular tourism destination, due to pandemic is scheduled to end on June 30.

The BPC offered 50 percent discount at Hotel Shaibal, Motel Upal and Laboni located in Cox’s Bazar, a BPC press release said here today.

Air-conditioned rooms in Tourism Holiday Homes, located in Kuakata, will be offered at 30 percent discount while non air-conditioned rooms at 40 percent, it added.

Currently, the government is preparing a SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) to assure intending tourists about their health safety while touring here after reopening the tourism, the most hard-hit sector due to the pandemic that had pushed more than half of the humanity into some sort of lockdown.

The Tour Operator Association of Bangladesh (TOAB) estimated that the tour operators of Bangladesh, may loss nearly Taka 6000 crore this year if the situation does not improve while The PATA Bangladesh chapter predicted that overall Bangladesh tourism sector would incur a loss of approximately Taka 9,705 crore of business till June 2020 due to the pandemic.

On March 13, the World Travel and Tourism Council said that up to 50 million jobs in the global travel and tourism sector are at risk due to the global COVID-19 outbreak.