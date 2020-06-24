Omera starts LPG cylinder export

DHAKA, June 24, 2020 (BSS) – For the first time in the history of

Bangladesh, Omera has started exporting LPG cylinders overseas.

The renowned LPG giant exported the first consignment of its

world-class LPG cylinders to a few companies based in Africa recently,

said a press release here today.

Director of the Omera Cylinders Limited Azam J Chowdhury said this is

not only a matter of pride for Omera, rather a matter of pride for the

LPG industry and the entire nation.

“We are extremely delighted that through the technological strengths

and expertise of Omera, today, our country has expanded its horizon in

the international arena,” he added.

Since the inception of Omera Cylinders Limited in 2015, the company

has been catering the needs of many local LPG operators offering them

with a wide range of cylinders maintaining the international standards.